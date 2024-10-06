30,638 Shares in UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) Bought by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 30,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UP Fintech by 308.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 5,804 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in UP Fintech during the first quarter worth $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in UP Fintech during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in UP Fintech by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 10,329 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UP Fintech in the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Institutional investors own 9.03% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of UP Fintech from $6.49 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd.
UP Fintech Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:TIGR opened at $12.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.23 and its 200-day moving average is $4.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 53.87 and a beta of 0.93. UP Fintech Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $3.10 and a 1-year high of $12.42.
UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 30th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). UP Fintech had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $87.44 million for the quarter.
UP Fintech Profile
UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.
