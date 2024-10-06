Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $380,000 Stake in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Free Report) by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,672 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Canada Goose were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Canada Goose by 0.5% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 605,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,297,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 10.0% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 71,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 6,442 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 1.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 609,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,349,000 after acquiring an additional 7,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 8,430 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canada Goose Stock Performance

Canada Goose stock opened at $12.04 on Friday. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $14.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Canada Goose ( NYSE:GOOS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $64.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.47 million. Canada Goose had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 25.63%. Equities analysts anticipate that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOOS. UBS Group dropped their price target on Canada Goose from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush assumed coverage on Canada Goose in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.07.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

Featured Stories

