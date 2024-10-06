Mackenzie Financial Corp Cuts Holdings in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its position in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 356,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,604,000 after acquiring an additional 6,126 shares in the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in SkyWest by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 244,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,760,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SkyWest by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 424,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,145,000 after buying an additional 134,066 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the 4th quarter valued at about $313,000. 81.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SKYW opened at $85.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.08 and a 200 day moving average of $76.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. SkyWest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.91 and a 12 month high of $87.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75 and a beta of 1.95.

SkyWest ( NASDAQ:SKYW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.09. SkyWest had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $867.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that SkyWest, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

