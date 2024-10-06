Mackenzie Financial Corp Takes Position in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP)

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 119,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMBP. King Street Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 2nd quarter worth $14,790,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 523.8% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 2,914,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,997 shares during the last quarter. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 4th quarter worth about $9,360,000. Brightline Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,582,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 1,805,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,139,000 after buying an additional 23,458 shares in the last quarter. 16.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMBP shares. UBS Group lowered Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $5.00 to $3.75 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $3.95 to $4.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ardagh Metal Packaging has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.74.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Stock Performance

NYSE AMBP opened at $3.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.54 and its 200-day moving average is $3.63. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $4.17.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a positive return on equity of 114.77%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s payout ratio is presently -285.71%.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Profile

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies consumer metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

