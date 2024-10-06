Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Purchases New Holdings in Invivyd, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVVD)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Invivyd, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVVD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 104,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVVD. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invivyd in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in Invivyd by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 37,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 15,376 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Invivyd in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Invivyd by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 786,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 31,992 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invivyd by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 134,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 53,499 shares in the last quarter. 70.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Invivyd Stock Performance
NASDAQ:IVVD opened at $0.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.73. Invivyd, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $5.20.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Invivyd in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Invivyd
Invivyd Profile
Invivyd, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company developed INVYMAB, a platform that combines viral surveillance and predictive modeling with advanced antibody engineering.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Invivyd
- What is a SEC Filing?
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks on the Way to Bigger and Better Days
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/30 – 10/4
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Top Streaming Companies: Who’s Winning the Battle?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVVD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invivyd, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVVD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invivyd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invivyd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.