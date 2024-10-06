Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Purchases New Holdings in Invivyd, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVVD)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Invivyd, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVVD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 104,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVVD. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invivyd in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in Invivyd by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 37,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 15,376 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Invivyd in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Invivyd by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 786,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 31,992 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invivyd by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 134,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 53,499 shares in the last quarter. 70.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invivyd alerts:

Invivyd Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IVVD opened at $0.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.73. Invivyd, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $5.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Invivyd ( NASDAQ:IVVD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Invivyd, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Invivyd in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Invivyd

Invivyd Profile

(Free Report)

Invivyd, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company developed INVYMAB, a platform that combines viral surveillance and predictive modeling with advanced antibody engineering.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVVD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invivyd, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVVD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invivyd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invivyd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.