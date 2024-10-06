Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 8,426 Shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Free Report) by 212.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,426 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Barrett Business Services were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 281.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 867,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,435,000 after purchasing an additional 640,508 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Barrett Business Services by 299.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 798,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,167,000 after buying an additional 598,567 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services during the second quarter worth approximately $17,870,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 155.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 535,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,561,000 after acquiring an additional 326,502 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 346,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BBSI opened at $36.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $965.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.38. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a one year low of $21.59 and a one year high of $37.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.42.

Barrett Business Services ( NASDAQ:BBSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 25.69%. The company had revenue of $279.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a boost from Barrett Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.58%.

In other news, CEO Gary Kramer sold 34,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $1,201,794.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,501,132.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,133 shares of company stock valued at $1,231,357. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BBSI shares. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Barrett Business Services from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

