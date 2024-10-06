Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 32,968 Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 32,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LESL. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Leslie’s by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,519,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,375,000 after acquiring an additional 500,292 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,116,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,097,000 after purchasing an additional 492,416 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Private Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 93.8% in the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,516,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,545,000 after buying an additional 1,218,047 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in Leslie’s by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 36,601,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,360,000 after buying an additional 11,618,490 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Leslie’s from $6.40 to $5.15 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Leslie’s from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Leslie’s from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leslie’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.96.

Shares of LESL stock opened at $2.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.11. The stock has a market cap of $517.28 million, a PE ratio of 35.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.17. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.42 and a 12 month high of $8.21.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Leslie’s had a net margin of 0.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $569.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Leslie’s’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

