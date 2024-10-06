Boeing (NYSE:BA) Trading Up 0.6% – Here’s What Happened

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $152.73 and last traded at $151.45. 1,536,642 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 7,996,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $150.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Boeing from $222.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $232.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.00.

Boeing Stock Up 3.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $95.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.66 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $165.48 and its 200 day moving average is $175.15.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The firm had revenue of $16.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Boeing by 451.4% during the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

