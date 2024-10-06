Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Trading Up 0.9% – Still a Buy?

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $719.48 and last traded at $713.49. 628,074 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 3,665,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $706.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Netflix from $725.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Argus raised their price objective on Netflix from $660.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $685.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $686.03.

Get Netflix alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Netflix

Netflix Trading Up 1.8 %

The company has a market cap of $310.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.94, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $676.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $648.05.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.29 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 45,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.16, for a total value of $31,981,986.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 85 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,023.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total value of $3,184,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $9,490,250. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 45,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.16, for a total value of $31,981,986.40. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 85 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,023.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 224,784 shares of company stock worth $150,212,870 in the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Netflix

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 80.0% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 933.3% in the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 1,550.0% in the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.