Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 1,545,507 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 1,007,219 shares.The stock last traded at $46.49 and had previously closed at $46.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on SQSP shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Squarespace from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. B. Riley cut Squarespace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Mizuho cut shares of Squarespace from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $44.00 to $46.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.14.

Squarespace Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.18. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -929.80, a P/E/G ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.62.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $296.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Squarespace’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Squarespace, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Squarespace

In other Squarespace news, insider Paul Gubbay sold 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total transaction of $109,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,986 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,748,187.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 59,882 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $2,621,633.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,975,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,492,556.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 358,589 shares of company stock worth $16,263,305. Insiders own 44.96% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Squarespace

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Squarespace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,648,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Squarespace by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 56,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 3,961 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Squarespace by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,284,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,457,000 after buying an additional 1,268,698 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,345,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,449,000 after buying an additional 479,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Squarespace by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 25,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Squarespace

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet in the United States and internationally. It enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

