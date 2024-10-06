Mackenzie Financial Corp Grows Position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,596 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PAGS. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 115.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,813,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,704 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 328.9% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 123,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 94,989 shares during the period. Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. boosted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 147.1% during the second quarter. Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 846,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,901,000 after acquiring an additional 504,148 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 178,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 79,720 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd raised its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 117.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 172,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 92,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PAGS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group lowered their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of PagSeguro Digital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Itau BBA Securities cut shares of PagSeguro Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.80.

PagSeguro Digital Stock Up 0.4 %

PagSeguro Digital stock opened at $8.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.79 and a 200-day moving average of $11.94. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 52-week low of $6.93 and a 52-week high of $14.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.94.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $874.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.34 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 10.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PagSeguro Digital

(Free Report)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.