Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $465,000 Stock Holdings in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 104.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,575 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in UMB Financial by 567.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 733,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,208,000 after acquiring an additional 623,751 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in UMB Financial by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,705,385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $409,321,000 after purchasing an additional 394,578 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in UMB Financial by 102.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 752,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,780,000 after purchasing an additional 381,278 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in UMB Financial by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,752,524 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,196,000 after purchasing an additional 111,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in UMB Financial by 52.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 299,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,639,000 after buying an additional 102,467 shares in the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at UMB Financial

In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 24,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total value of $2,473,983.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,600,904 shares in the company, valued at $162,988,036.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 24,300 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total value of $2,473,983.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,600,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,988,036.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tamara Peterman purchased 396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $99.56 per share, for a total transaction of $39,425.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,440.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,596 shares of company stock worth $4,224,884 over the last three months. 8.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UMB Financial Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $103.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.78. UMB Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $58.81 and a 12-month high of $109.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.15. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $390.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that UMB Financial Co. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

UMB Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on UMB Financial from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays upped their target price on UMB Financial from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on UMB Financial from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.33.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

See Also

