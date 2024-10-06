Mackenzie Financial Corp Lowers Stake in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,628 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,187,057 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,458,000 after buying an additional 17,719 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Summit Materials by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,753,816 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,817,000 after acquiring an additional 399,072 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Summit Materials by 13.8% during the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 7,111 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the second quarter worth about $1,937,000. Finally, Troluce Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,983,000.

Shares of Summit Materials stock opened at $37.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.83 and a 52 week high of $44.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.17.

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Summit Materials had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SUM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Summit Materials from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Summit Materials from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Summit Materials in a research report on Monday, August 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.40.

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

