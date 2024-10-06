Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $499,000 Holdings in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in NMI were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NMIH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NMI by 5.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,168,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,818,000 after purchasing an additional 358,930 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NMI by 2.1% during the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,451,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,457,000 after buying an additional 51,194 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of NMI by 18.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,617,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,063,000 after acquiring an additional 251,664 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of NMI by 23.0% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,407,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,915,000 after acquiring an additional 263,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in NMI by 34.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,020,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,735,000 after acquiring an additional 263,478 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $41.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.34. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.41 and a fifty-two week high of $42.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

NMI ( NASDAQ:NMIH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $162.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.49 million. NMI had a net margin of 56.40% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Embler sold 26,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total transaction of $1,023,414.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,607 shares in the company, valued at $2,424,235.45. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NMI news, insider William J. Leatherberry sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $120,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 153,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,158,318.23. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Embler sold 26,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total transaction of $1,023,414.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,607 shares in the company, valued at $2,424,235.45. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NMIH shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of NMI from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on NMI from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com cut NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NMI from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded NMI from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

