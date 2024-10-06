Mackenzie Financial Corp Reduces Position in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its position in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) by 40.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,204 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in John Wiley & Sons were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 96.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in John Wiley & Sons during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in John Wiley & Sons by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the second quarter worth $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

Get John Wiley & Sons alerts:

John Wiley & Sons Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE WLY opened at $50.33 on Friday. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.83 and a 1 year high of $50.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.38 and a 200 day moving average of $42.00.

John Wiley & Sons Cuts Dividend

John Wiley & Sons ( NYSE:WLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $403.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.40 million. John Wiley & Sons had a negative net margin of 6.00% and a positive return on equity of 21.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Research analysts forecast that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.352 per share. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -38.74%.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile

(Free Report)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for John Wiley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wiley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.