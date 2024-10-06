Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 1,620 Shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Free Report) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,469 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of THS. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 52.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 950,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,017,000 after acquiring an additional 327,448 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 22.0% during the second quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,587,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,163,000 after purchasing an additional 286,770 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,120,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,630,000 after purchasing an additional 251,886 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 382.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 181,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,643,000 after purchasing an additional 143,739 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 913,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,565,000 after buying an additional 129,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at TreeHouse Foods

In other news, EVP Kristy N. Waterman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.34, for a total value of $127,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,994.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

THS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods Price Performance

THS stock opened at $40.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.22 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.28 and a 12 month high of $43.84.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $788.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.