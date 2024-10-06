Mackenzie Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,999 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Surgery Partners were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Surgery Partners by 102.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 257.1% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 6,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 4,607 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 38.7% during the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares during the period. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 15.9% in the second quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Surgery Partners by 11.0% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 12,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period.

SGRY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Macquarie started coverage on Surgery Partners in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Surgery Partners from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Surgery Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.86.

Shares of SGRY opened at $31.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 45.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 2.75. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.05 and a 12 month high of $36.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.77.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $762.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.94 million. Surgery Partners had a positive return on equity of 2.96% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Surgery Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company provides ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

