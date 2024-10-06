Mackenzie Financial Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) by 34.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,051 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 13.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,400,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,466,000 after acquiring an additional 999,939 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 477.6% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 668,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,031,000 after purchasing an additional 553,016 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 363.0% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 632,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,053,000 after purchasing an additional 495,935 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the second quarter worth $13,120,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 45.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,282,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,207,000 after buying an additional 397,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALGM has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegro MicroSystems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.44.

Allegro MicroSystems Stock Performance

Shares of ALGM stock opened at $21.45 on Friday. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $33.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.70.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 7.91%. The company had revenue of $166.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Allegro MicroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Allegro MicroSystems

In related news, major shareholder Electric Co. Ltd. Sanken sold 10,017,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $232,001,015.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,732,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,383,411,231.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

