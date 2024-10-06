Mackenzie Financial Corp Decreases Stock Position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 46.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,689 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,330 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SSD. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $514,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 13,127 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 849.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,057 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 8,998 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 908,771 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $179,918,000 after purchasing an additional 27,490 shares during the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Simpson Manufacturing

In related news, CEO Michael Olosky sold 6,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.41, for a total value of $1,287,694.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,660,866.94. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director James S. Andrasick sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.75, for a total transaction of $89,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,797.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Olosky sold 6,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.41, for a total transaction of $1,287,694.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,660,866.94. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,571 shares of company stock worth $2,348,027 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of SSD opened at $191.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $181.91 and a 200 day moving average of $179.17. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 1.32. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.93 and a 52-week high of $218.38.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $596.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.67 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

Simpson Manufacturing Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.04%.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

