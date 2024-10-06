Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Shares Bought by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 13.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VMI. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,142,000 after acquiring an additional 31,017 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 24,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG grew its position in Valmont Industries by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 150,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,226,000 after buying an additional 59,524 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VMI. StockNews.com raised Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Valmont Industries from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Valmont Industries from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valmont Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valmont Industries

In related news, CFO Timothy P. Francis sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.49, for a total value of $686,527.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,826,998.79. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Timothy P. Francis sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.49, for a total transaction of $686,527.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,826,998.79. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Theodor Werner Freye sold 1,600 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.12, for a total value of $480,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,942.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Valmont Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VMI opened at $290.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $282.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $260.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 38.28 and a beta of 1.02. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.63 and a 12 month high of $307.67.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.72. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 16.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

Valmont Industries Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

Featured Articles

