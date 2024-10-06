Mackenzie Financial Corp Decreases Stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,299,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $579,945,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150,358 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Mueller Industries by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,849,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,496,000 after buying an additional 1,855,637 shares in the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,896,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,406,000 after buying an additional 699,463 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,094,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,271,000 after acquiring an additional 641,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 1,017,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,953,000 after acquiring an additional 467,035 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

Mueller Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MLI opened at $72.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.03. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.96 and a fifty-two week high of $74.47.

Mueller Industries Announces Dividend

Mueller Industries ( NYSE:MLI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $997.75 million during the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 22.86%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.73, for a total value of $3,047,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,264,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,631,784.03. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.73, for a total value of $3,047,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,264,311 shares in the company, valued at $85,631,784.03. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.92, for a total transaction of $3,496,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,214,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,904,625.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,081,770. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Mueller Industries

(Free Report)

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.