Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 33,193 Shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its stake in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) by 53.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,215 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 33,193 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIP. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Tripadvisor by 104.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,659 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in Tripadvisor by 14,244.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Tripadvisor in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Tripadvisor during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Councilmark Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tripadvisor during the first quarter valued at about $224,000. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tripadvisor Price Performance

NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $14.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 98.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.39. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.93 and a 12 month high of $28.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tripadvisor ( NASDAQ:TRIP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The travel company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $497.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Tripadvisor’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. B. Riley lowered Tripadvisor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

About Tripadvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

