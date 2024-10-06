Mackenzie Financial Corp Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 42.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SOXX. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,456,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,674,000 after purchasing an additional 25,596 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 354.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,427,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,493,000 after buying an additional 1,113,176 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 776,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $191,541,000 after acquiring an additional 49,227 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,385,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 169.8% during the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 281,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,713,000 after acquiring an additional 177,440 shares during the period.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

iShares Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of SOXX stock opened at $231.08 on Friday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $144.40 and a twelve month high of $267.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $222.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.44. The company has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.5524 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

(Free Report)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.