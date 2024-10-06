Mackenzie Financial Corp Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Free Report) by 35.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,560 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000.

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Stock Performance

IHAK opened at $48.31 on Friday. iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $36.13 and a 1 year high of $49.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $869.58 million, a PE ratio of 36.33 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Profile

The iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet Global Cyber Security index. The fund tracks a market cap-selected and -weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies involved in cyber hardware and software. IHAK was launched on Jun 11, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

