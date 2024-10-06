OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,827 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in OneMain were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OMF. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in OneMain in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in OneMain during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in OneMain by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in OneMain by 46.1% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 557.8% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OMF opened at $47.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.09 and a 200-day moving average of $48.63. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.00 and a twelve month high of $54.94. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.56.

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.12. OneMain had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is 81.09%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OMF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of OneMain from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on OneMain from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on OneMain from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OneMain has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.25.

In other news, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 2,500 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total value of $114,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 117,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,353,893.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total value of $114,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 117,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,353,893.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $110,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,747 shares in the company, valued at $1,184,362. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,534,275. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

