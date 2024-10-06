Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,781 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 519 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.12% of Maximus worth $6,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Maximus by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,768 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Maximus by 4.5% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Maximus by 2.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,479 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC grew its position in Maximus by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 24,182 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its stake in shares of Maximus by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 4,525 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.
In related news, insider Michelle F. Link sold 1,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.56, for a total value of $126,159.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,841.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The health services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.
Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.
