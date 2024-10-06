Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys New Position in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMPR. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kemper in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Kemper by 257.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kemper during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Kemper by 633.3% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KMPR shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Kemper from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com lowered Kemper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 8th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Kemper from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on Kemper from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Kemper from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.20.

KMPR stock opened at $61.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Kemper Co. has a 1-year low of $38.52 and a 1-year high of $65.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.24 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.15.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.23. Kemper had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Kemper Co. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -65.26%.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

