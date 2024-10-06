Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Shares Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) by 1,758.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,894,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,792,277 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.64% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $18,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FOLD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,492,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $404,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,613 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $8,386,000. M&G Plc raised its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 12.4% in the second quarter. M&G Plc now owns 748,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,485,000 after buying an additional 82,728 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $1,178,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc. acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $35,008,000.

Insider Activity at Amicus Therapeutics

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.71, for a total value of $87,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 886,654 shares in the company, valued at $10,382,718.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $244,875. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Amicus Therapeutics Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of FOLD stock opened at $10.60 on Friday. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $14.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -21.63 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 26.23% and a negative return on equity of 41.47%. The firm had revenue of $126.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FOLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

