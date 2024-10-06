Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Shares Up 0.1% – Here’s What Happened

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $588.80 and last traded at $583.11. 4,241,271 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 15,471,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $582.77.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on META shares. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $647.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $545.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $598.08.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $527.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $502.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.22.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The social networking company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $39.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 34.34% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.23 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 21.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is presently 11.49%.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.55, for a total transaction of $523,587.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,308,262.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.00, for a total transaction of $190,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,573,817. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.55, for a total value of $523,587.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,102 shares in the company, valued at $20,308,262.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 300,228 shares of company stock worth $158,005,260. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 187,180,393 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $90,891,055,000 after purchasing an additional 831,047 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,299,316 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $18,597,382,000 after buying an additional 244,803 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 14.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 34,597,001 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $16,799,612,000 after acquiring an additional 4,379,826 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,867,398 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,733,731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748,620 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,497,335 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,582,876,000 after acquiring an additional 342,742 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

