Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Trading Up 8% – Time to Buy?

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) shares shot up 8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.80 and last traded at $5.80. 563,520 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 1,770,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.37.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CYH. UBS Group increased their target price on Community Health Systems from $4.70 to $5.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Community Health Systems from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Community Health Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.73.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $783.77 million, a P/E ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.55.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Community Health Systems by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,124,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,436,000 after acquiring an additional 28,669 shares in the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 43.3% during the second quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 3,020,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,150,000 after purchasing an additional 913,542 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 2.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,748,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,875,000 after buying an additional 43,145 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Community Health Systems by 5.0% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,657,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,800,000 after buying an additional 79,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Community Health Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,121,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

