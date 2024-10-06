iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $130.58 and last traded at $130.58, with a volume of 47680 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $128.49.

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $726.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $124.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.22.

Get iShares U.S. Insurance ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Saxony Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $250,000.

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Insurance index. The fund tracks a market-cap index of US insurance companies. IAK was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Insurance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.