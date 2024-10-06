Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$18.11 and last traded at C$18.11, with a volume of 87702 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$17.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$20.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Get Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN)

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) Trading Up 2.7 %

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) Company Profile

The stock has a market capitalization of C$829.01 million, a PE ratio of 4.06, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$16.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$16.35.

(Get Free Report)

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.