Ceiba Investments (LON:CBA) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Ceiba Investments (LON:CBA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 22 ($0.29) and last traded at GBX 22 ($0.29), with a volume of 3845 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26 ($0.35).

Ceiba Investments Trading Down 5.8 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 27.30 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 27.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.35. The firm has a market capitalization of £33.73 million, a P/E ratio of -612.50 and a beta of 0.24.

Ceiba Investments Company Profile

Ceiba Investments Ltd is a Guernsey based Investment fund dedicated to attract investment and invest in various sectors of the Cuban economy.

