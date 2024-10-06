ECO Animal Health Group (LON:EAH) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

ECO Animal Health Group plc (LON:EAH – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 69.60 ($0.93) and last traded at GBX 70.83 ($0.95), with a volume of 183770 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 74 ($0.99).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ECO Animal Health Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th.

Get ECO Animal Health Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ECO Animal Health Group

ECO Animal Health Group Stock Down 4.3 %

Insider Activity

The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 103.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 109. The company has a market capitalization of £47.98 million, a P/E ratio of 3,541.40 and a beta of -0.05.

In related news, insider David Hallas purchased 18,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.47) per share, for a total transaction of £19,999.10 ($26,751.07). Corporate insiders own 21.58% of the company’s stock.

ECO Animal Health Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ECO Animal Health Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, registers, and markets pharmaceutical products for animals worldwide. The company provides Aivlosin, a macrolide antibiotic for the treatment of enteric and respiratory diseases in pigs and poultry. It also offers generic drugs, such as Ecomectin, Ecoheart, Ecotraz, and Ecomintic, which are endectocides and other antiparasitics for the treatment and prevention of parasites, such as worms, ticks, mange, and lices in cattle, sheep, pigs, horses, and dogs; and Chlortetracycline and Oxytetracycline for treatment of bacterial infections in pigs, poultry, and cattle.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ECO Animal Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECO Animal Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.