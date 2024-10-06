Petrel Resources (LON:PET) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Petrel Resources Plc (LON:PET – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.68 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.70 ($0.01), with a volume of 645686 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.68 ($0.01).

Petrel Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £1.24 million, a P/E ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1.25.

About Petrel Resources

Petrel Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration company. The company holds a 100% interest in the Frontier exploration license 3/14 located in Ireland. It also holds a 30% working interest in the Tano 2A Block covering an area of 1,532 square kilometers in Ghana; and holds interest in the Western Desert Block 6 located in Iraq.

