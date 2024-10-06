OptiBiotix Health (LON:OPTI) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

OptiBiotix Health Plc (LON:OPTI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 14 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 14.10 ($0.19), with a volume of 124086 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15 ($0.20).

The stock has a market cap of £14.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -491.67 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 21.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 19.77.

OptiBiotix Health Plc, a life sciences company, engages in the discovery and development of microbiome modulators primarily in the United Kingdom. The company identifies and develops microbial strains, compounds, and formulations for use in food ingredients, supplements, and active compounds that impacts human physiology deriving potential health benefits.

