Argo Blockchain (LON:ARB) Hits New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Argo Blockchain plc (LON:ARB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.88 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 8.95 ($0.12), with a volume of 3329917 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.60 ($0.12).
Argo Blockchain Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 669.76, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 9.63 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 10.46. The firm has a market capitalization of £54.09 million, a P/E ratio of -121.43 and a beta of 3.39.
Argo Blockchain Company Profile
Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for complex cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.
