Falcon Oil & Gas (LON:FOG) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (LON:FOG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.51 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.76 ($0.06), with a volume of 190887 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.70 ($0.06).

Falcon Oil & Gas Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5.19 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 6.11. The firm has a market cap of £52.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.83 and a beta of 0.54.

About Falcon Oil & Gas

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, South Africa, and Hungary. The company holds 22.5% interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1 million net acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia.

