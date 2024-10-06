Cloudbreak Discovery (LON:CDL) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Cloudbreak Discovery Plc (LON:CDL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.20 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.25 ($0.00), with a volume of 419976 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.23 ($0.00).

Cloudbreak Discovery Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.54 million, a P/E ratio of -22.50 and a beta of -0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.34.

About Cloudbreak Discovery

Cloudbreak Discovery Plc engages in the natural resource project generation and royalty business worldwide. The company primarily focuses on exploring for mineral properties and petroleum resources. Cloudbreak Discovery Plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

