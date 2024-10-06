Zambeef Products (LON:ZAM) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Zambeef Products PLC (LON:ZAM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.66 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.66 ($0.06), with a volume of 9541 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.05 ($0.07).

Zambeef Products Stock Down 5.0 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 5.37 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 5.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.46, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of £14.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 480.00 and a beta of -0.48.

Zambeef Products Company Profile

Zambeef Products PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the agri-businesses in Zambia, Nigeria, and Ghana. It operates through Retailing and Cold Chain Food Products and Cropping and Milling segments. The company engages in the production, processing, distribution, and retailing of beef, chicken, pork, milk, dairy products, eggs, edible oils, stock feed, and flour.

