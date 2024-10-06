Empyrean Energy (LON:EME) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Empyrean Energy Plc (LON:EME – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.20 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.25 ($0.00), with a volume of 16427895 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.28 ($0.00).

Empyrean Energy Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.32 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.70, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of £3.06 million, a PE ratio of -33.00 and a beta of 1.58.

Empyrean Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Empyrean Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of energy resource projects. It has a 100% working interest in the Block 29/11 project located in the Pearl River Mouth Basin, offshore China; and 8.5% working interest in the Duyung production sharing contract that covers an area of approximately 1,100 kilometer square in the West Natuna Basin, Indonesia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Empyrean Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empyrean Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.