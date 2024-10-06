Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Jubilee Metals Group PLC (LON:JLP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.60 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.63 ($0.06), with a volume of 5281037 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.80 ($0.06).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 10 ($0.13) price target on shares of Jubilee Metals Group in a report on Thursday, September 19th.

Get Jubilee Metals Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Jubilee Metals Group

Jubilee Metals Group Stock Down 3.5 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.94. The firm has a market capitalization of £139.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 580.00 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5.48 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 6.50.

In other news, insider Leon Coetzer purchased 625,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of £37,500 ($50,160.51). 29.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Jubilee Metals Group

(Get Free Report)

Jubilee Metals Group plc operates as a diversified metals processing and recovery company. It operates through PGM and Chrome, Copper and Cobalt, and Other segments. The company explores for platinum group metals, such as platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium; and chrome, lead, zinc, vanadium, copper, and cobalt ores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jubilee Metals Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jubilee Metals Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.