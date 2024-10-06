NTG Clarity Networks (CVE:NCI) Stock Price Down 11.5% – What’s Next?

NTG Clarity Networks Inc. (CVE:NCI – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 11.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$1.13 and last traded at C$1.15. 214,888 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 100% from the average session volume of 107,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.30.

NTG Clarity Networks Trading Down 14.6 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.42 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$41.76 million, a P/E ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 455.97.

NTG Clarity Networks (CVE:NCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$12.49 million during the quarter.

About NTG Clarity Networks

In other news, Director Mohammed Saleem Siddiqi sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.82, for a total value of C$90,785.00. 44.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NTG Clarity Networks Inc provides telecommunications engineering, information technology, networking, and related software solutions worldwide. Its products include NTGapps, that designs to simplify the telecom digital transformation by providing digital application template; StageEM, an enterprise solution that covers project portfolio management, demand and capacity, analytic and dashboard, and decision-making using real-time data; Workflow Management solution, which enable organization to design, deploy, execute, monitor, and analyze their business process; Network Inventory Management solution that covers network, service, and resource for organization; and Partner Relationship Management solution, which covers the value chain of partnership and enable vendor to manage their strategic partner.

