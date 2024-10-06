Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $65.63 and last traded at $65.63, with a volume of 1198 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.69.

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.204 per share. This is a positive change from Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.83%.

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Company Profile

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is engaged in the ownership and management of predominantly industrial properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico and Europe. The Company owns and manages rental income properties. Its services include sourcing and real estate acquisition, site development, assisting with government approvals and re-zoning to specific uses, build-to-suit construction, property renovation, project management and long-term leasing.

