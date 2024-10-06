SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 6,203,765 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 3,284,720 shares.The stock last traded at $23.84 and had previously closed at $23.84.

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.40. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $120,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 625.8% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 5,570 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $241,000.

About SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (SPHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of USD-denominated junk bonds. SPHY was launched on Jun 18, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

