Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Reaches New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $62.81 and last traded at $62.81, with a volume of 79258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Pampa Energía from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pampa Energía from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Pampa Energía from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised Pampa Energía from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.75.

Pampa Energía Trading Up 1.5 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.16 and its 200 day moving average is $48.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.89.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $500.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.17 million. Pampa Energía had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 12.59%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pampa Energía S.A. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Pampa Energía

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Pampa Energía in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Pampa Energía by 144.1% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Pampa Energía in the first quarter valued at $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Pampa Energía Company Profile

Pampa Energía SA operates as an integrated power company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal plants, hydroelectric plants, and wind farms with a 5,332 megawatt (MW) installed capacity.

