Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Trading 7.6% Higher – Should You Buy?

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.00 and last traded at $5.98. 2,030,931 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 4,164,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Jumia Technologies from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Get Jumia Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jumia Technologies

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 15.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 15,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the period. 16.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in West Africa, North Africa, East and South Africa, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with customers; logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets under the JumiaPay name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jumia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.