Amarc Resources (CVE:AHR) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Amarc Resources Ltd. (CVE:AHR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 10000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$39.16 million, a P/E ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.97, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Amarc Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. It holds 100% interest in the IKE project covering an area of 462 square kilometers located in the Gold Bridge, south-central British Columbia; the DUKE project covering an area of 678 square kilometers located northeast of Smithers, central British Columbia; and the JOY project covering an area of 492 square kilometers located in the Toodoggone region of north-central British Columbia.

