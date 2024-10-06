Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Shares Down 3.7% – Time to Sell?

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Free Report) fell 3.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $18.55 and last traded at $18.55. 31,609 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 207,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Silence Therapeutics from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.20.

Get Silence Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Silence Therapeutics

Silence Therapeutics Trading Down 3.3 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.02.

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.28 million. Silence Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 222.44% and a negative return on equity of 58.28%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Silence Therapeutics plc will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silence Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Silence Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Silence Therapeutics by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Custom Index Systems LLC acquired a new position in Silence Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $282,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Silence Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $376,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 1,686.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 146,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 138,300 shares in the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Silence Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development novel molecules incorporating short interfering ribonucleic acid (siRNA) to inhibit the expression of specific target genes in hematology, cardiovascular, and rare diseases. The company's mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform consists of precision engineered product candidates designed to target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Silence Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silence Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.