4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Shares Down 3.8% – Time to Sell?

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.93 and last traded at $9.95. Approximately 156,803 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 908,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.34.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded 4D Molecular Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $63.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Leerink Partners reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.25.

The firm has a market cap of $515.48 million, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.30.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 million. On average, equities analysts expect that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 4D Molecular Therapeutics news, insider Scott Bizily sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total value of $47,442.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,832.91. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other 4D Molecular Therapeutics news, insider Scott Bizily sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total transaction of $47,442.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,832.91. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Kirn sold 12,923 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $290,638.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,059,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,820,350.97. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,169 shares of company stock valued at $396,146. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 415.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 816,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,539,000 after acquiring an additional 658,069 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $4,358,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 36.8% during the second quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 271,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,692,000 after buying an additional 72,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 702.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.

